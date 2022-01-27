Beijing has announced seven key measures to support greater integration of tech hub Shenzhen, with Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing has announced seven key measures to support greater integration of tech hub Shenzhen, with Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Banking & Finance

Beijing rolls out seven key measures to support further integration of Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Macau

  • Measures announced by the National Development and Reform Commission come just ahead of third anniversary of blueprint for Greater Bay Area on February 18
  • Measures include an ‘insurance connect’ and a plan to develop a number of yuan-denominated data trading exchange marketplaces

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 11:30pm, 27 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing has announced seven key measures to support greater integration of tech hub Shenzhen, with Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing has announced seven key measures to support greater integration of tech hub Shenzhen, with Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE