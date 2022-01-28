The Singaporean bank will pay cash for the assets of Citi Consumer Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s DBS Bank to buy Citigroup’s consumer banking business in Taiwan at US$707 million premium
- ‘Notwithstanding Covid-19, we believe Asia’s long-term growth trends remain intact,’ says Piyush Gupta, CEO of DBS Group
- The Singaporean bank will pay cash for the assets of Citi Consumer Taiwan in a deal expected to be closed next year
Topic | Banking & finance
