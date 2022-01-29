Hong Kong and Chinese stocks are likely to put on an improved performance in the Year of the Tiger. Photo: EPA-EFE
Year of the Tiger: MPF members can expect a rebound in Chinese and Hong Kong stocks to boost pension pot, analysts say
- The 400-odd funds under the MPF scheme are poised to lose about 4 per cent in the Year of the Ox, the first retreat since the Year of the Dog in 2018
- The last Year of the Tiger in 2010 provided a strong return of 11.6 per cent on average for MPF funds
Topic | Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
