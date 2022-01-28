China will for the first time allow the direct settlement of health claims at public hospitals in Shenzhen with Hong Kong and Macau insurers. Photo: Martin Chan
Beijing’s new measures supporting ‘insurance connect’ scheme may boost Hong Kong insurers’ expansion into bay area
- China will allow direct settlement of health claims at public hospitals in Shenzhen with Hong Kong and Macau insurers, under a new pilot scheme
- ‘For the insurance industry, the initiative represents an opportunity to drive accelerated expansion into the Greater Bay Area,’ says Deloitte
Topic | Insurance
China will for the first time allow the direct settlement of health claims at public hospitals in Shenzhen with Hong Kong and Macau insurers. Photo: Martin Chan