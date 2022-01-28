The SFC described the Citi unit’s behaviour as ‘inconsistent with the fundamental principles of being honest with clients and treating them fairly.’ Photo: Bloomberg
The SFC described the Citi unit’s behaviour as ‘inconsistent with the fundamental principles of being honest with clients and treating them fairly.’ Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

Asian Citigroup unit fined US$45 million by Hong Kong’s SFC for misleading clients over 11-year period

  • The markets watchdog fined Citigroup Global Markets Asia HK$348.25 million for ‘pervasive dishonest behaviour’ on its various trading desks
  • The heavy fine is intended to send ‘a strong message to deter other market participants from permitting similar failures to occur’

Topic |   Financial regulation
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:27pm, 28 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The SFC described the Citi unit’s behaviour as ‘inconsistent with the fundamental principles of being honest with clients and treating them fairly.’ Photo: Bloomberg
The SFC described the Citi unit’s behaviour as ‘inconsistent with the fundamental principles of being honest with clients and treating them fairly.’ Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE