Hong Kong lenders are betting on timely new features, as part of the city’s Lunar New Year celebration, to entice more consumers to use their electronic lai see services. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong lenders big and small ratchet up competition in city’s electronic lai see market with lucky draws, catchy stickers, other new features
- Various e-lai see services from the apps of virtual banks and the city’s traditional big players started to roll out new features ahead of the Lunar New Year
- E-lai see services have helped encourage more young people to take part in sending digital red packets on different occasions
Topic | Apps
Hong Kong lenders are betting on timely new features, as part of the city’s Lunar New Year celebration, to entice more consumers to use their electronic lai see services. Photo: Shutterstock