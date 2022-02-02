Brokers need to diversify into asset management and other investment services for customers, says Robert Lee Wai-wang. Photo: Jonathan Wong
New Hong Kong finance sector lawmaker Robert Lee says tech and diversification, as well as government support can help small brokers grow
- Many small players are struggling but the outlook remains positive, says Robert Lee Wai-wang
- ‘The brokerage industry is not a sunset industry, as many investors still like to trade through brokers to enjoy their more personal services’
Topic | Banking & finance
Brokers need to diversify into asset management and other investment services for customers, says Robert Lee Wai-wang. Photo: Jonathan Wong