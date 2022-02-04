Biel Crystal is the world’s largest maker of smartphone screens, counting Apple’s iPhone as one of its biggest customers. Photo: CWH
Biel Crystal is the world’s largest maker of smartphone screens, counting Apple’s iPhone as one of its biggest customers. Photo: CWH
IPO
Business /  Banking & Finance

iPhone screen maker, Li Ning-backed blank-cheque company file for Hong Kong IPOs, betting on rebound in demand for new listings

  • A blank cheque company backed by gymnast-turned-sportswear entrepreneur Li Ning has filed for a Hong Kong listing
  • Apple supplier Biel Crystal has refiled its Hong Kong listing application after first attempt lapsed last year

Topic |   IPO
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 4:11pm, 4 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Biel Crystal is the world’s largest maker of smartphone screens, counting Apple’s iPhone as one of its biggest customers. Photo: CWH
Biel Crystal is the world’s largest maker of smartphone screens, counting Apple’s iPhone as one of its biggest customers. Photo: CWH
READ FULL ARTICLE