Biel Crystal is the world’s largest maker of smartphone screens, counting Apple’s iPhone as one of its biggest customers. Photo: CWH
iPhone screen maker, Li Ning-backed blank-cheque company file for Hong Kong IPOs, betting on rebound in demand for new listings
- A blank cheque company backed by gymnast-turned-sportswear entrepreneur Li Ning has filed for a Hong Kong listing
- Apple supplier Biel Crystal has refiled its Hong Kong listing application after first attempt lapsed last year
