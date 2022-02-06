Non-fungible tokens, crypto art on colorful abstract background. Photo: Shutterstock
US Treasury warns of illicit money percolating in high-end art
- The way art is bought and sold – and some of the participants involved – may make it attractive to criminals looking to launder money, the US Treasury said
- The emerging digital art market, such as the use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), may also present new risks, according to the report
