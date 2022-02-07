The logistics start-up GoGoX operates as Kuaigou Dache, which is painted on a delivery truck above, in mainland China. Photo: Simon Song
Logistics start-up GoGoX’s steps up Hong Kong IPO plan with investor education process after receiving HKEX approval
- GoGoX, which operates under the Kuaigou Dache brand in China, is gauging investor demand for its IPO
- The loss-making company is reportedly seeking up to US$500 million from its IPO
