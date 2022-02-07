A shopping mall in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui district on the first day of the Year of the Tiger. The e-CNY pilot will initially focus on retail payments before being expanded to cover wholesale transactions at a later stage. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong sets stage for e-CNY use, to launch pilot ‘soon after Spring Festival’
- The pilot will strengthen Hong Kong’s role as an international offshore yuan trading centre, HKMA’s Eddie Yue says
- ‘Restaurants and other shops in Lan Kwai Fong will like to join the test, because the e-CNY is the future of payments’: Allan Zeman
A shopping mall in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui district on the first day of the Year of the Tiger. The e-CNY pilot will initially focus on retail payments before being expanded to cover wholesale transactions at a later stage. Photo: Yik Yeung-man