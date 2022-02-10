A Bright Smart Securities branch on Nathan Road in Kowloon. Photo: Google
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s brokers and banks shut branches as financial hub hunkers down for city’s worst coronavirus flare-up yet
- Bright Smart Securities and Everbright Securities have stopped allowing customers to conduct in-person trading at their premises
- Bank of China (Hong Kong) has shut 50 branches across the city, while Bank of East Asia said it shut 15 outlets
Topic | Banking & finance
A Bright Smart Securities branch on Nathan Road in Kowloon. Photo: Google