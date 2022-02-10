A Bright Smart Securities branch on Nathan Road in Kowloon. Photo: Google
A Bright Smart Securities branch on Nathan Road in Kowloon. Photo: Google
Business /  Banking & Finance

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s brokers and banks shut branches as financial hub hunkers down for city’s worst coronavirus flare-up yet

  • Bright Smart Securities and Everbright Securities have stopped allowing customers to conduct in-person trading at their premises
  • Bank of China (Hong Kong) has shut 50 branches across the city, while Bank of East Asia said it shut 15 outlets

Topic |   Banking & finance
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:30am, 10 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Bright Smart Securities branch on Nathan Road in Kowloon. Photo: Google
A Bright Smart Securities branch on Nathan Road in Kowloon. Photo: Google
READ FULL ARTICLE