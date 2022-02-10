A woman runs past a banner featuring the Prudential logo on a building in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
UK insurer Prudential to locate next CEO in Asia as part of transformation
- Prudential has transformed itself into an insurer and asset manager focused on Asia and Africa under outgoing CEO Mike Wells
- Hong Kong is Prudential’s largest market, home to many of its senior managers
Topic | Banking & finance
A woman runs past a banner featuring the Prudential logo on a building in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg