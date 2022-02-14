The flag of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is displayed at the Exchange Square complex in Central. The exchange’s new rules have made it possible for SPACs to list from January this year. Photo: Sam Tsang
How lack of insurance for SPAC directors threatens to derail M&A deals under Hong Kong’s new listing regime
- Directors of blank-cheque companies face legal liability risks from a lack of insurance options in Hong Kong, sponsors say
- Pricey premiums charged for covering SPAC directors’ legal risks could pose risks to M&As
Topic | Banking & finance
