Citigroup’s investment banking arm helped corporate clients raise US$34 billion from the capital market last year. Photo: Bloomberg
Citigroup’s investment banking arm helped corporate clients raise US$34 billion from the capital market last year. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

Citigroup’s workforce, bolstered by former flight attendants, helps the lender improve performance in Hong Kong last year

  • Citi hired some 1,000 staff in 2021, and plans to hire up to 700 more this year
  • Citi lost nearly 700 expatriate and local staff last year, with many of its foreign hires deciding to leave because of the tough quarantine rules.

Topic |   Banking & finance
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:30am, 14 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Citigroup’s investment banking arm helped corporate clients raise US$34 billion from the capital market last year. Photo: Bloomberg
Citigroup’s investment banking arm helped corporate clients raise US$34 billion from the capital market last year. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE