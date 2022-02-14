Citigroup’s investment banking arm helped corporate clients raise US$34 billion from the capital market last year. Photo: Bloomberg
Citigroup’s workforce, bolstered by former flight attendants, helps the lender improve performance in Hong Kong last year
- Citi hired some 1,000 staff in 2021, and plans to hire up to 700 more this year
- Citi lost nearly 700 expatriate and local staff last year, with many of its foreign hires deciding to leave because of the tough quarantine rules.
Topic | Banking & finance
Citigroup’s investment banking arm helped corporate clients raise US$34 billion from the capital market last year. Photo: Bloomberg