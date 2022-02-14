Meihua International, a Chinese medical device maker, is poised to launch its IPO this week on Nasdaq. Photo: Bloomberg
Jiangsu medical device firm Meihua set to break seven-month Chinese IPO drought in New York
- Meihua International is set to price its Nasdaq IPO this week, targeting US$57.5 million
- Chinese companies outside the internet sector are testing investors’ demand for smaller IPOs after a regulatory clampdown by Beijing
