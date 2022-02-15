Proceeds from the green bond sale will go to the city’s Capital Works Reserve Fund to finance or refinance public works projects that provide environmental benefits and support the sustainable development of Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
In a first, Hong Kong to issue green bonds worth US$768 million to city’s retail investors
- The bonds, which will have a tenor of three years, guarantee a minimum payment of 2 per cent
- Hong Kong identity card holders will be able to subscribe in HK$10,000 increments starting March 1
