A temporary testing center for Covid-19 at the Central district in Hong Kong on Monday, February 7, 2022. Photo: AP
Will rate rises bolster HSBC, Standard Chartered outlooks as coronavirus hits Hong Kong’s economy?
- Standard Chartered, HSBC expected to report full-year results beginning this week as investors anticipate further central bank tightening
- Hong Kong, the biggest market for both banks, has seen its economy crimped by efforts to control coronavirus spread
Topic | Banking & finance
A temporary testing center for Covid-19 at the Central district in Hong Kong on Monday, February 7, 2022. Photo: AP