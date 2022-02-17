Standard Chartered and crosstown rival HSBC have seen their shares trade near two-year highs in recent weeks on investor optimism about rate hikes. Photo: Bloomberg
Standard Chartered and crosstown rival HSBC have seen their shares trade near two-year highs in recent weeks on investor optimism about rate hikes. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

developing | Standard Chartered to invest US$300 million in China operations, misses consensus estimates with fourth-quarter loss

  • Pre-tax loss was US$208 million, missing a consensus estimate of a pre-tax profit of US$288 million
  • Bank announces US$750 million share buy-back programme, increases annual dividend to 12 cents a share

Topic |   Banking & finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 1:32pm, 17 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Standard Chartered and crosstown rival HSBC have seen their shares trade near two-year highs in recent weeks on investor optimism about rate hikes. Photo: Bloomberg
Standard Chartered and crosstown rival HSBC have seen their shares trade near two-year highs in recent weeks on investor optimism about rate hikes. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE