Standard Chartered and crosstown rival HSBC have seen their shares trade near two-year highs in recent weeks on investor optimism about rate hikes. Photo: Bloomberg
developing | Standard Chartered to invest US$300 million in China operations, misses consensus estimates with fourth-quarter loss
- Pre-tax loss was US$208 million, missing a consensus estimate of a pre-tax profit of US$288 million
- Bank announces US$750 million share buy-back programme, increases annual dividend to 12 cents a share
Topic | Banking & finance
Standard Chartered and crosstown rival HSBC have seen their shares trade near two-year highs in recent weeks on investor optimism about rate hikes. Photo: Bloomberg