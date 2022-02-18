An Apple employee uses an iPad with an augmented reality app on it to show off features of the new Apple Park at the Apple Visitor Center in Cupertino, California on November 17, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Tencent, NetEase stand out in the global race to the metaverse as large users and early bets on games bode well, Credit Suisse says

  • China’s two largest game companies, Tencent and NetEase, will stand out in the global metaverse race, says Credit Suisse
  • As the web transforms into an immersive, three dimensional world, internet platforms could also profit from virtual events, marketing campaigns

Georgina Lee
Updated: 7:30am, 18 Feb, 2022

