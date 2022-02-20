There has not been a material impact on business from Hong Kong’s mobility restrictions, says Winters. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
There has not been a material impact on business from Hong Kong’s mobility restrictions, says Winters. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong ‘will be fine’ Standard Chartered CEO says, has no plans to shift staff over Covid-19 policies

  • Bill Winters would like to see more senior executives and global products based in the city
  • The lender is making a US$300 million bet on higher capital flows through the city as China’s financial markets open further

Topic |   Banking & finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 10:22am, 20 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
There has not been a material impact on business from Hong Kong’s mobility restrictions, says Winters. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
There has not been a material impact on business from Hong Kong’s mobility restrictions, says Winters. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE