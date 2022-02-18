The two new stocks will have a combined weighting of 1.15 per cent, with Nongfu Spring contributing 0.69 per cent and Lenovo contributing 0.46 per cent. Photo: AFP
Nongfu Spring, Lenovo are added to Hang Seng Index, while Evergrande unit is dropped from China gauge

  • Friday’s additions surprise the market, as many had forecast that more firms will be added to meet compiler’s goal of expanding the gauge to 80 constituents
  • Evergrande Property Services Group is replaced by Xinyi Solar Holdings on the China Enterprises Index

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 9:00pm, 18 Feb, 2022

