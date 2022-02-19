A residential and commercial complex under construction in Nanning in southern China’s Guangxi region on November 9, 2021. Photo: AFP
Zhenro Properties seeks waivers from bondholders’ claims ahead of US$200 million note redemption day
- Zhenro Properties is seeking bondholders’ approval to waive any claims against its failure to redeem a US$200 million note
- The Shanghai-based developer has a clean repayment record. Still, a market downturn is drying up its short term cash, it says
