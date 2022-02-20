The first day of the Hong Kong Computer & Communications Festival 2017 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on August 25, 2017. Photo: Sam Tsang
The first day of the Hong Kong Computer & Communications Festival 2017 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on August 25, 2017. Photo: Sam Tsang
Metaverse
Business /  Banking & Finance

Metaverse investment enters mainstream as CSOP’s exchange-traded fund debuts in Hong Kong to pick winners in next-generation web

  • Hong Kong fund manager CSOP will list the first ETF in Hong Kong that invests in US stocks linked to the metaverse
  • South Korean investors have piled into metaverse ETFs, which pick potential winners in the race to the next generation of the web

Topic |   Metaverse
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 2:27pm, 20 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The first day of the Hong Kong Computer & Communications Festival 2017 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on August 25, 2017. Photo: Sam Tsang
The first day of the Hong Kong Computer & Communications Festival 2017 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on August 25, 2017. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE