The first day of the Hong Kong Computer & Communications Festival 2017 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on August 25, 2017. Photo: Sam Tsang
Metaverse investment enters mainstream as CSOP’s exchange-traded fund debuts in Hong Kong to pick winners in next-generation web
- Hong Kong fund manager CSOP will list the first ETF in Hong Kong that invests in US stocks linked to the metaverse
- South Korean investors have piled into metaverse ETFs, which pick potential winners in the race to the next generation of the web
Topic | Metaverse
