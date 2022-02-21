Retail banks have suspended branch services to help contain the fifth wave of Covid in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP / Felix Wong
Hong Kong banks feeling the pain of losing transaction business as over 400 branches shut amid pandemic
- Twenty banks temporarily shut another 135 branches in the last seven days, bringing the total number of closures to 412 or 37 per cent city-wide
- Two weeks after closing about one third of its branches, it was ‘inevitable that some face-to-face business’ has been lost, said Standard Chartered’s Hong Kong CEO
