The HSBC headquarters in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
HSBC donates US$12.8 million to help needy Hong Kong families hit by Covid-19, while AlipayHK cuts SME fees
- The Hongkong Bank Foundation, the bank’s charitable arm, has teamed up with the Hong Kong Red Cross to provide care packages for needy families in Hong Kong
- Ant Group’s affiliate AlipayHK said it would either waive or deduct transaction fees for SMEs for six months, depending on their transaction volume
Topic | Banking & finance
The HSBC headquarters in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang