Chinese hedge funds struck gold with their high-risk bond strategies involving distressed real estate companies. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese hedge funds struck gold with their high-risk bond strategies involving distressed real estate companies. Photo: Bloomberg
Bonds
Business /  Banking & Finance

Obscure Chinese hedge funds’ high-yield bond strategies pay off amid turbulence in property sector

  • Chinese hedge funds pocket returns of as much as 320 per cent, but global asset managers get caught in high-yield bond meltdown
  • Top performing fixed-income hedge funds in China are now turning more cautious as they expect risks to rise further

Topic |   Bonds
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 4:21pm, 21 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese hedge funds struck gold with their high-risk bond strategies involving distressed real estate companies. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese hedge funds struck gold with their high-risk bond strategies involving distressed real estate companies. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE