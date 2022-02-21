Chinese hedge funds struck gold with their high-risk bond strategies involving distressed real estate companies. Photo: Bloomberg
Obscure Chinese hedge funds’ high-yield bond strategies pay off amid turbulence in property sector
- Chinese hedge funds pocket returns of as much as 320 per cent, but global asset managers get caught in high-yield bond meltdown
- Top performing fixed-income hedge funds in China are now turning more cautious as they expect risks to rise further
Topic | Bonds
Chinese hedge funds struck gold with their high-risk bond strategies involving distressed real estate companies. Photo: Bloomberg