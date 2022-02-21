Geely gained control over Lotus in 2017, when it agreed to acquire a 49.9 per cent stake in struggling Malaysian carmaker Proton. Photo: Getty Images
British sports car marque Lotus eyes IPO as it seeks to extend Chinese parent Geely’s EV empire
- British carmaker hopes to float shares in two years
- Company has ambitions of selling 100,000 vehicles globally in 2028, an about 60-fold increase over last year
