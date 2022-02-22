Just six IPOs have been completed this year as of February 18, raising a combined US$1.1 billion. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong IPO issuers forced to accept lower valuations as geopolitical tension, coronavirus fifth wave sap investors’ demand
- Surge in Omicron cases and uncertainties linked to threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are drying up IPOs in Hong Kong
- Proceeds raised in first two months of 2022 down 87 per cent from a year ago, as issuers either postpone plans or trim deal size
Topic | Banking & finance
