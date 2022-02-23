Exchange Square, which houses the local bourse, in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Budget 2022-2023: Hong Kong is mulling allowing listings by large pre-profit or pre-revenue start-ups, Financial Secretary Paul Chan says

  • Wednesday’s proposals could be viewed as an extension of the 2018 reforms, which led to 70 companies raising US$73 billion as of January
  • The government will also issue more measures to support yuan-denominated shares, green finance and family offices

Enoch Yiu and Martin Choi
Enoch Yiu and Martin Choi

Updated: 9:01pm, 23 Feb, 2022

