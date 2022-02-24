People walk past signage for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) displayed at the Exchange Square complex in Central. 28APR21. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong stock exchange operator HKEX posts record US$1.6 billion profit for 2021 as daily turnover soars
- The growth came mainly from higher trading and clearing fees income on the back of a 29 per cent increase in average daily turnover to HK$166.7 billion
- Financial Secretary’s proposed listing reform to allow large pre-profit and pre-revenue start-ups to list may help improve poor IPO market
