People walk past signage for Hong Kong Exchanges &amp; Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) displayed at the Exchange Square complex in Central. 28APR21. Photo: Sam Tsang
People walk past signage for Hong Kong Exchanges &amp; Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) displayed at the Exchange Square complex in Central. 28APR21. Photo: Sam Tsang
HKEX
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong stock exchange operator HKEX posts record US$1.6 billion profit for 2021 as daily turnover soars

  • The growth came mainly from higher trading and clearing fees income on the back of a 29 per cent increase in average daily turnover to HK$166.7 billion
  • Financial Secretary’s proposed listing reform to allow large pre-profit and pre-revenue start-ups to list may help improve poor IPO market

Topic |   HKEX
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 12:51pm, 24 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk past signage for Hong Kong Exchanges &amp; Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) displayed at the Exchange Square complex in Central. 28APR21. Photo: Sam Tsang
People walk past signage for Hong Kong Exchanges &amp; Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) displayed at the Exchange Square complex in Central. 28APR21. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE