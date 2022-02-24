The yellow metal climbed to an eight-month high of US$1,940 per ounce on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
The yellow metal climbed to an eight-month high of US$1,940 per ounce on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Banking & Finance

Gold within sight of US$2,035 record amid looming war in Ukraine while market’s ‘fear gauge’ jumps

  • Spot gold approaches an all-time high of US$2,000 per ounce on haven bids as Russia sends troops into breakaway regions in Ukraine
  • Aggressive Fed rate hikes could raise real yields on various assets, dimming the allure of gold that does not earn interest, according to ING strategist

Topic |   Banking & finance
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 2:03pm, 24 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The yellow metal climbed to an eight-month high of US$1,940 per ounce on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
The yellow metal climbed to an eight-month high of US$1,940 per ounce on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE