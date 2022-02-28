An ES8 EV is displayed at a showroom in Shanghai, in this file photo from March 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese EV start-up NIO seeks quicker secondary listing in Hong Kong via introduction, skips fundraising

  • Companies that seek a listing by introduction are able to do so because their existing shares are already widely held
  • Shanghai-based carmaker has applied for a listing by way of introduction in Singapore as well

Georgina Lee
Updated: 12:33pm, 28 Feb, 2022

