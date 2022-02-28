A currency exchange office in Moscow on 28 February 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
A currency exchange office in Moscow on 28 February 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Currencies
Business /  Banking & Finance

Ukraine crisis: Russian rouble plunges 30 per cent against US dollar as Moscow markets freeze on sanctions stress

  • The Russian currency lost a third of its value in offshore trading at one point and hit an all-time low of 109.185 per dollar in Moscow
  • Quotes were infrequent and volatile at the start of the session, and traders warned that low liquidity was making it difficult to match buyers and sellers

Topic |   Currencies
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 8:30pm, 28 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A currency exchange office in Moscow on 28 February 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
A currency exchange office in Moscow on 28 February 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE