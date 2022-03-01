Flags outside the Hong Kong Exchange Square building in Central on 24 March 2020. Photo: Robert Ng.
HKMA’s former chief executive files a SPAC listing as his blank cheque company scours for fintech targets to acquire
- A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called HK Acquisition Corp has filed to raise funds on the Hong Kong stock exchange to buy fintech companies
- The so-called blank cheque company is owned by Norman Chan, the former HKMA head, and family members of the city’s former chief executive Donald Tsang
Topic | IPO
