Flags outside the Hong Kong Exchange Square building in Central on 24 March 2020. Photo: Robert Ng.
Flags outside the Hong Kong Exchange Square building in Central on 24 March 2020. Photo: Robert Ng.
IPO
Business /  Banking & Finance

HKMA’s former chief executive files a SPAC listing as his blank cheque company scours for fintech targets to acquire

  • A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called HK Acquisition Corp has filed to raise funds on the Hong Kong stock exchange to buy fintech companies
  • The so-called blank cheque company is owned by Norman Chan, the former HKMA head, and family members of the city’s former chief executive Donald Tsang

Topic |   IPO
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 2:23pm, 1 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Flags outside the Hong Kong Exchange Square building in Central on 24 March 2020. Photo: Robert Ng.
Flags outside the Hong Kong Exchange Square building in Central on 24 March 2020. Photo: Robert Ng.
READ FULL ARTICLE