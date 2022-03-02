Land being cleared for an oil palm plantation in southern Malaysia’s Johor state on February 26, 2019. Photo: Reuters
ESG investing: Asian listed firms have a lot of catching up to do in climate impact disclosures, survey shows
- Companies listed in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo and Mumbai fare poorly in disclosures
- Between 28 and 52 per cent of them failed last year to inform investors about their greenhouse gas emissions and their mitigation plans
Topic | Business of climate change
