The shortage of talent has been exacerbated by the city’s strict Covid-19 policies. Photo: Nora Tam
The shortage of talent has been exacerbated by the city’s strict Covid-19 policies. Photo: Nora Tam
Insurance
Business /  Banking & Finance

A third of international insurers may downsize their Hong Kong operations as staff head for exit amid tough Covid-19 restrictions, survey finds

  • Big insurers consider relocating global and regional teams as travel restrictions make it impossible to recruit staff to replace those heading abroad
  • This could undermine Hong Kong’s status as an international financial centre, says chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers

Topic |   Insurance
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:30am, 3 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The shortage of talent has been exacerbated by the city’s strict Covid-19 policies. Photo: Nora Tam
The shortage of talent has been exacerbated by the city’s strict Covid-19 policies. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE