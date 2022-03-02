Beijing unleashed a raft of new fintech regulations after Ant’s US$34.5 billion dual IPO was foiled at the last minute. Photo: AP
Overhaul of online platforms run by Chinese fintech firms including Ant Group ‘went well’, though more work is needed, says regulator
- Beijing unleashed a raft of new fintech regulations and an antitrust inquiry into the country’s technology sector late in 2020.
- Some internet services providers had expanded aggressively into the online finance business in a ‘disorderly manner’, posing ‘major financial risks’
