Beijing unleashed a raft of new fintech regulations after Ant’s US$34.5 billion dual IPO was foiled at the last minute. Photo: AP
Beijing unleashed a raft of new fintech regulations after Ant’s US$34.5 billion dual IPO was foiled at the last minute. Photo: AP
Ant Group
Business /  Banking & Finance

Overhaul of online platforms run by Chinese fintech firms including Ant Group ‘went well’, though more work is needed, says regulator

  • Beijing unleashed a raft of new fintech regulations and an antitrust inquiry into the country’s technology sector late in 2020.
  • Some internet services providers had expanded aggressively into the online finance business in a ‘disorderly manner’, posing ‘major financial risks’

Topic |   Ant Group
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 10:04pm, 2 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing unleashed a raft of new fintech regulations after Ant’s US$34.5 billion dual IPO was foiled at the last minute. Photo: AP
Beijing unleashed a raft of new fintech regulations after Ant’s US$34.5 billion dual IPO was foiled at the last minute. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE