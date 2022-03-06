Pedestrians wearing protective masks ride on an escalator in Pudong’s Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai in February 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Pedestrians wearing protective masks ride on an escalator in Pudong’s Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai in February 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

Wealthy investors in Asia-Pacific to spearhead bets in private markets to boost returns, BCG-iCapital report says

  • High-net-worth individuals in the region are expected to boost their private investments by a compound rate of 26 per cent annually through 2025
  • Assets managed by high-net-worth investors in the sphere are likely to more than double by 2025 to US$1.2 trillion

Topic |   Investment Strategy
Iris OuyangGeorgina Lee
Iris Ouyang and Georgina Lee

Updated: 10:00am, 6 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians wearing protective masks ride on an escalator in Pudong’s Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai in February 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Pedestrians wearing protective masks ride on an escalator in Pudong’s Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai in February 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE