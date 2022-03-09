Trading in the shares of Hong Kong-listed Yuzhou Group Holdings is suspended until further notice. Photo: Handout
Chinese developers speed up asset sales to state firms amid prolonged debt crisis

  • Hong Kong-listed Yuzhou Group to sell property management services company for US$168 million to subsidiary of China Resources Mixc, which is controlled by state-owned China Resources Land
  • Chinese high-yield dollar bonds fell for 10th straight day, Hang Seng Properties Index dropped 1.7 per cent in morning trading on Wednesday

Topic |   Evergrande crisis
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 2:30pm, 9 Mar, 2022

