This has curbed investors’ appetite for new shares, as many are focusing on limiting losses of their portfolios as they digest the implications of a ban on Russian oil imports by the US and UK, bankers said.

Aquila Acquisition, which is led by CMB International Asset Management along with several executive directors and senior management, said it planned to use the IPO proceeds to buy companies in the “new economy sector”.

“Our objective is to generate attractive returns for the shareholders by selecting a high-quality [acquisition] target,” it said in the prospectus.

01:53 Washington bans Russian oil and gas imports over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine

Aquila also said that CMB International has invested in over 100 Chinese technology companies, many of which have gone on to launch their own stock offerings. These include China’s super app Meituan and electric-car battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology.

Morgan Stanley and CMB International are the joint sponsors of the SPAC deal.

Green Tea Group, which claims to be the fourth-largest casual Chinese dining chain, plans to open up to 100 new restaurants between 2022 and 2024, according to its draft prospectus. It also plans to use part of the IPO proceeds to upgrade its information technology network.

Citigroup and CMB International are joint sponsors of the deal.

The group earned 94.9 million yuan (US$15 million) of profit in the nine months to September 2021, compared with a net loss of 30.7 million yuan in the same period a year earlier.

The Chinese restaurant chain Green Tea plans to open 100 new restaurants in the next two years. Photo: Thepepaer.cn

So far this year, only eight companies have completed IPOs in Hong Kong, raising US$1.3 billion, versus US$10.1 billion in the same period a year ago from 23 deals, data from Refinitiv shows. The bumper first quarter of 2021 was bolstered by Chinese short-video platform Kuaishou Tech’s US$5.4 billion IPO in January, the world’s third-largest deal last year.

On the Nasdaq, the world’s top IPO venue in 2021, there have been no IPOs since mid-February, Refinitiv data shows.