Chinese state-backed asset management companies are stepping in to acquire assets of distressed property developers to ease the pressure on the sector. Photo: Bloomberg
China Orient issues US$1.6 billion bond as it heeds Beijing’s call to acquire soured assets of distressed property developers
- China Orient Asset Management three-year onshore bond will carry a coupon of 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent
- It is the first bond sale by one of China’s five big asset management companies to support the nation’s US$2.8 trillion housing market
Topic | China Evergrande Group
