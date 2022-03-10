The ticker symbol and logo for Goldman Sachs is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine invasion: Goldman Sachs first Wall Street bank to announce Russia exit
- The Wall Street powerhouse has maintained a presence in Russia in recent years
- Rival Citigroup, which has the largest presence in Russia of any US bank, is also assessing operations in the country
Topic | Goldman Sachs
The ticker symbol and logo for Goldman Sachs is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters