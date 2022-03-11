People walk before flags of CK Hutchinson Holdings outside the company’s headquarters in Hong Kong on March 21, 2019. Photo: AFP
Shares of HutchMed and four others named by US SEC’s audit list tumble in Hong Kong, Shanghai in knee jerk reaction to regulatory risks
- HutchMed’s shares plunged by as much as 16 per cent to at least a 12-month low of HK$24.25, tracing the 15 per cent decline overnight in New York
- Yum China Holdings, which runs the KFC and Pizza Hut fast food chains in China, declined by as much as 11 per cent in Hong Kong, after falling 15 per cent in New York
Topic | US-listed Chinese stocks
