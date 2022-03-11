The insurer’s profit growth was driven by sales of new policies. Photo: Shutterstock
The insurer’s profit growth was driven by sales of new policies. Photo: Shutterstock
AIA
Business /  Banking & Finance

Insurance giant AIA will buy back US$10 billion of shares over three years as new policy sales, M&A deals drive profit growth

  • The insurer conducted a number of deals last year, which helped boost net profit by 28 per cent to US$7.48 billion, beating analysts’ estimates
  • AIA joins a wave of financial firms buying back stock, after HSBC and Standard Chartered announced similar moves

Topic |   AIA
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 1:07pm, 11 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The insurer’s profit growth was driven by sales of new policies. Photo: Shutterstock
The insurer’s profit growth was driven by sales of new policies. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE