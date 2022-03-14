Eddie Lau, CEO of Arta TechFin, says the company plans to expand to provide crypto services to its clients. Photo: Handout
Arta TechFin looks to blockchain finance after restructuring overseen by New World Development scion Adrian Cheng
- Arta TechFin, which completed a restructuring last year after a white knight rescue, plans to pivot to blockchain-backed financial services
- Under a new management team, Arta TechFin plans to seek approval from SFC to expand the scope of its licensed activities
Topic | Fintech
Eddie Lau, CEO of Arta TechFin, says the company plans to expand to provide crypto services to its clients. Photo: Handout