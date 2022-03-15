As part of a new policy, mainland Chinese residents can use the kits without the help of health care professionals. Photo: WGP
Chinese Covid-19 rapid test makers surge amid optimism about US$5.3 billion market
- Nanjing Vazyme Biotech soared by 13.6 per cent on the Star Market in Shanghai on Monday
- RAT use is expected to be expanded nationwide, say Minsheng Securities analysts
Topic | Coronavirus China
