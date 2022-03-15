Traders, brokers and clerks on the trading floor of the open outcry pit at the London Metal Exchange (LME) on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
LME nickel mayhem: London to resume trading after Chinese ‘Big Shot’ Tsingshan lines up bank credit to forestall market chaos over its short positions
- Trading will resume at 8am London time on Wednesday, as a major client had gained the support of banks that might mitigate further “disorderly conditions,” the LME said
- That major client is Tsingshan Holding Group, which reached a so-called standstill agreement with banks for “a standby secured liquidity facility”
Topic | London Metal Exchange
