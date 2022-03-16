An assembly lineat the factory of Sany Heavy Industry in central Hunan’s provincial capital of Changsha on April 20, 2011. Photo: Xinhua
Sany Heavy plans to list on SIX Swiss Exchange, becoming the first Chinese company to issue global depositary receipts in Zurich

  • Shanghai-listed Sany Heavy Industry has become the first to seek fundraising via depositary receipts on SIX Swiss Exchange
  • The proposed issuance will not dilute the stakes of its controlling shareholders, Sany said

Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 1:41pm, 16 Mar, 2022

