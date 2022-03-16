Bond prices at distressed levels suggest traders see an imminent default. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Sunac China bonds sink deeper into distress on Fitch’s second downgrade amid refinancing woes

  • Most-active dollar bonds fell to less than a fifth of their face value, signalling heightened default risks
  • Downgrade reflects increasing uncertainty over access to capital market to repay maturing debt, Fitch says

Topic |   China property
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 4:40pm, 16 Mar, 2022

